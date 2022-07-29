Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance
NASDAQ NFBK opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.66. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.
About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.
