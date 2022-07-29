Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

