Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NFBK stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NFBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.
