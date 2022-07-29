Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 24th

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $712.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.66. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

