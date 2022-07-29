NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $203.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

