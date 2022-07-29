NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,105,938 shares of company stock valued at $350,358,506. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

