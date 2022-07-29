NorthRock Partners LLC Has $37.39 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,626 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 3.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $37,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

