NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $120.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.11. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.