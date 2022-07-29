NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $840.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $717.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $848.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $871.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $53,221,004. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

