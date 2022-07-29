NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EFG opened at $85.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

