NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 172 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,350,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.