NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

