NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 5,055 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $142.76 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.51.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

