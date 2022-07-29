NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 535,519 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,519 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 8.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $98,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,753,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

