NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in NOV by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NOV by 6.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in NOV by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

