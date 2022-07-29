Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,911,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,829 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,766,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.62. 31,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,807. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $274.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

