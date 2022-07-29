Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Up 644.6% in July

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, an increase of 644.6% from the June 30th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,872,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 137,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

JFR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 2,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,561. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

