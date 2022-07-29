Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the June 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
JSD opened at $12.46 on Friday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0985 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Insider Transactions at Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 67,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 934,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 80,137 shares during the period.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.