Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the June 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

JSD opened at $12.46 on Friday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0985 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $43,458.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,047,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,012,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 67,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 934,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 80,137 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

