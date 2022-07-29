nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$720.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.27 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Up 3.1 %

NVT opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. nVent Electric has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

