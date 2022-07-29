nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$720.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.27 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Up 3.1 %

NVT opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. nVent Electric has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

