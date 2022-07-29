nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Up 3.1 %

nVent Electric stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 594.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 27.2% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

