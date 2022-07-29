NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rollins Financial lifted its position in NVIDIA by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 4,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 137,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

