Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $121.51 million and $25.06 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,843.38 or 0.99988991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00127862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00031776 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

