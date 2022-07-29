OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Trading Down 10.4%

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.16. Approximately 786,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,716,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGC shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 22.10.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$361.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$29,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$710,930.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

