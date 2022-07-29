OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Trading Down 10.4%

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.16. Approximately 786,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,716,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGC shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.28.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 22.10.
In other OceanaGold news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$29,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$710,930.
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
