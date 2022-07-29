Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.31

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORIT stock opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.37) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £641.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1,412.50. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 99.50 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 118.20 ($1.42). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.97.

Get Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Philip Austin bought 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £14,923.44 ($17,980.05).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.