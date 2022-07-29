Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $293.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,798,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

