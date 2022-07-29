Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $279.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $288.00 to $279.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $293.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 7.2 %

ODFL stock opened at $293.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

