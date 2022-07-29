Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. In the last week, Omni has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00009342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00257635 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,361 coins and its circulating supply is 563,045 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. "

