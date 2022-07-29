Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,916,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,574,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 591,257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,224,000 after purchasing an additional 530,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,956,000 after purchasing an additional 504,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

OMC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

