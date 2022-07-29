OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,455 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $123.47.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

