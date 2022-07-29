OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 238 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $32,237,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $479.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

