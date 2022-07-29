OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 42.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $129.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

