OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KLA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in KLA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $363.80 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

