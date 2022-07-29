OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

