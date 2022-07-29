OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $383,000 Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,833 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.2 %

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

