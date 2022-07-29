OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,757 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.18 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.