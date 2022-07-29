OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $409.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.