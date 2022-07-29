OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 172.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.30.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.10. The company has a market cap of $428.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

