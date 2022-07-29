ON (NYSE:ONON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ON from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

ON Stock Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $21.17 on Monday. ON has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91.

Institutional Trading of ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. ON’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter worth about $142,069,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ON by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,520,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

