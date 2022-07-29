OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $418,844.82 and approximately $9,565.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

