Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Lowered to C$91.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.40.
Onex Stock Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.53. Onex has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $79.83.
Onex Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onex (ONEXF)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.