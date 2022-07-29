Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Lowered to C$91.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.40.

Onex Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.53. Onex has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $79.83.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

