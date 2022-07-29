Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.39.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.92. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

