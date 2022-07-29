Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.