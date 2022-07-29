Oshkosh’s (OSK) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.64.
Oshkosh Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Oshkosh by 776.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 189,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 8.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $476,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oshkosh (OSK)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.