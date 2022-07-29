Oshkosh’s (OSK) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Oshkosh by 776.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 189,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 8.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $476,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

