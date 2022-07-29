Otis Worldwide Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OTIS. Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

NYSE OTIS opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $10,884,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

