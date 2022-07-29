Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Lowered to $69.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 127.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Overstock.com stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

