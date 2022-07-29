Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 339.8% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OSTR stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oyster Enterprises Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 0.7% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 720,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 4.1% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 463,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

