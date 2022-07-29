PAC Protocol Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $47,949.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002267 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000399 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,930,371,475 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.