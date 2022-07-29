Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the June 30th total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pantheon Resources Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PTHRF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 239,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,035. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTHRF. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

