PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Holdings Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.30% of PAR Technology worth $36,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $41.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

