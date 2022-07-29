Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN opened at $15.81 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 323,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,089. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,333 shares of company stock worth $8,934,161. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $187,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $220,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.