PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wolfe Research from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.21.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $5.83. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,127.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,683,987 shares of company stock valued at $120,144,916. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707,246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,773 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 767,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after buying an additional 236,604 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

